10-Year-Old Skiatook Cancer Patient Supported By Local First Responders Has Died

Thursday, July 7th 2022, 10:19 pm

A 10-year-old Skiatook boy, who had been battling cancer with the support of local first responders, has died.

Cash Dean died July 6 from a brain tumor.

His family formed a relationship with some Tulsa firefighters who will attend his funeral.

Cash’s mother, Stephine Dean, said her son was diagnosed with brain cancer in September, finished chemo in April, then got sick again a few weeks ago.

Stephine said Cash wanted to be a fireman, and local fire fighters will make sure his legacy lives on.

Tulsa firefighters went above and beyond to make the cancer patient's dream came true.

A heartwarming moment captured in a photo shows Cash touching the hand of firefighter Blake Burd through the Saint Francis Children’s Hospital window.

Stephine said the fire department is now family.

"They stayed involved, and I will never forget that in my entire life,” said Stephine. “I will never forget that."

Over July 4th weekend, firefighters brought Cash out of the hospital to see their truck, came back the next day with the bucket truck and have talked to the family every day.

“He's the hero to us,” said Capt. Evan Baker. “For him to want us to be there, that's important to us."

Baker and other firefighters surprised the family with a helmet for Cash two hours before he died.

"I have two little girls and a little boy on the way,” explained Baker. “So, seeing him in pain really touched me and all of everybody at our station and the people that were involved."

Family asked Baker and Burd to be pallbearers at Cash's funeral Monday.

"He would be over the moon,” said Stephine. “I never thought, when I found out they were going to be pallbearers, chills went down my spine because you don't expect that."

A Tulsa police officer also visited Cash before he died, leaving him a stuffed animal and an officers' memorial coin.

First responders like Baker said it is their duty to help when they can.

"I feel like the Lord brought us into it to be there for him, and everything happens for a reason," said Baker.

Several nonprofits also helped the family. Joy in the Cause donated a backpack of toys while Cash was in the hospital. Hydrants of Hope is paying for Stephine’s hotel room while she is in town.

There's also a Go Fund Me if you'd like to donate.