Sperry Woman Dies In Mobile Home Fire

Friday, July 8th 2022, 6:13 am

By: News On 6

Woman Dead After Mobile Home Fire Breaks Out In Sperry

Emergency crews and the medical examiner are on the scene of a deadly fire that destroyed a mobile home in Sperry on Friday morning.

According to the Country Corner Fire Department, crews responded to the scene around 1:35 a.m. and were able to quickly put out the fully engulfed mobile home.

Fire officials say search and rescue teams were deployed once the fire was extinguished and crews found a 70-year-old woman who had died in the blaze. Officials say a dog also died in the fire.

According to officials, a family member, who lives on the property, was awake and had looked outside and spotted the fire before notifying emergency crews.

Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out.

The case is now under investigation and ATF agents are on scene surveying the area.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.