Friday, July 8th 2022, 8:18 am

By: News On 6

Deadline Approaching To Register To Vote In Upcoming August Election

July 29th is the last day people can register if they want to vote in the August election.

The August election includes Federal, State and County runoffs and City of Tulsa General Elections.

Voters can download the application online or request one at a library, post office or tag agency.

The County Election Board must receive applications no later than midnight on July 29th.

You must be 18 to vote, but people as young as 17 and a half can still register.