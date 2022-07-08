Friday, July 8th 2022, 8:42 am

By: News On 6

Federal Judge Sentences 3 For Staling Over $1M In Check-Kitting Scheme

A federal judge has sentenced three people for their roles in stealing $1.2 million from a bank in a check-kiting scheme.

Federal prosecutors say cattle dealers John Theodore Linthicum and Douglas Todd Mayfield worked with Angela Asbell, who was an employee at the First State Bank in Commerce.

They say Mayfield wrote large checks he knew wouldn't clear, then had Asbell authorize credit for them at the bank.

Linthicum will spend two years in federal prison, while Mayfield received six months of home detention.

The bank employee received five months in prison followed by five months of home detention.