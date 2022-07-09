×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@8AM
LIVE
NOW
75°
Feels like 82°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 8)
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, July 8th 2022, 7:17 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 8)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 8)
More Like This
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 8)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 8)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 8)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 8)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (July 8)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (July 8)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (July 8)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (July 8)
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (July 8)
News On 6
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (July 8)
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (July 8)
News On 6
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (July 8)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 8)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 8)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 8)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 8)
View More Stories
More Like This
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 8)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 8)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (July 8)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (July 8)
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (July 8)
News On 6
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (July 8)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 8)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 8)
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 7)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 7)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 7)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 7)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Tulsa Woman's Queen Elizabeth II Quilt To Be Sent To Buckingham Palace
McKenzie Gladney
Queen Elizabeth II will soon have a handmade gift from four thousand miles away, thanks to a Tulsa woman.
Reaction After Governor Stitt Requests Special Audit Of Tulsa Public Schools
Chinh Doan
Tulsa Public Schools will have a special audit after Governor Kevin Stitt requested it following concerns from some board members.
Oklahoma To Launch 988 Crisis Line
Grant Stephens
The new 988 crisis line replaces the 11-digit suicide prevention number, making it much easier to remember for people in crisis.
Tony Sirico, Famed 'Sopranos' Actor, Dies At Age 79
CBS News
Actor Tony Sirico, best known for his memorable turn as mobster "Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri on "The Sopranos," has died at the age of 79, his manager said on Friday.
Some Rogers County Residents Urged To Conserve Water
Matt Rahn
Rogers County Rural Water District 3 is asking customers to voluntarily limit water use.
TPS Superintendent Questions Motives Behind Gov. Stitt's Audit Of District
Amy Slanchik
Tulsa Public Schools is questioning the motives behind Governor Kevin Stitt's call for an audit on the district.
View More Stories