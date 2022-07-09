Reaction After Governor Stitt Requests Special Audit Of Tulsa Public Schools

Friday, July 8th 2022, 10:13 pm

Tulsa Public Schools will have a special audit after Governor Kevin Stitt requested it following concerns from some board members.

The concerns stem from an investigation of financial irregularities related to the management of a contractor two years ago but recently was brought to light.

Two board members called for a forensic audit and a performance audit.

Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said she wants Tulsans to remember taxpayers will be paying for all audits.

"At the direct request of two Tulsa Schools board members, today, I am calling for a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools and potential handling of public funds," announced Gov. Stitt on July 7.

TPS Board Members E'Lena Ashley and Dr. Jennettie Marshall asked Stitt for a special audit of the district.

They said they have concerns about the state of education and the district’s finances.

"Something is missing, and something looks like it's gone wrong,” said Ashley.

Marshall said board members are not given information about vendors and bidders before they vote.

"The lack of transparency is damaging is evidenced by my continued insistent for background information on Snicklebox, LLC, which is at the center of controversy now," said Marshall.

Gist said the missing $20,000 under investigation seems to be isolated and involved donated money.

“You can see the political theater for what it is, and it’s unfortunately a real distraction from the work that we’re doing and from the work that the overall board has been leading so incredibly well,” said Gist.

While Stitt also has concerns about TPS' use of federal COVID-19 money, Gist said she is confident in how the district handled it.

“We must be impeccable with our actions and our words, and we hold the trust of the public in our hands so that we can do our best every day to serve the children of this city,” said Gist.

Gist also invites families to check out the district's website to see how TPS spent COVID-19 relief money.

Click here to view the district's website.

No word yet when the audit will start or how long it will take.