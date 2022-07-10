Saturday, July 9th 2022, 9:55 pm

By: News On 6

Man Asks To Be Arrested, Then Allegedly Assaults Officer During Arrest

Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police arrested a man who they said assaulted an officer after asking to be arrested.

Officers said they were called to the River Spirit Casino around 2:30 Saturday morning with a man trying to get his keys from the hotel valet.

The responding officers said Kody Sharp was slurring his speech, having trouble keeping his eyes open and smelled of alcohol.

When the officer told Sharp that only someone sober could get his keys, Sharp stated, "Well, arrest me then."

Police said after the officer handcuffed Sharp and tried to put him in the patrol car, Sharp refused to sit and kneed the officer in the stomach.

Police arrested Sharp on multiple counts, including public intoxication and assaulting an officer.