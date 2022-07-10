Oklahoma Teachers, Administration Complete School Safety And Security Programs

Sunday, July 10th 2022, 10:05 am

By: News On 6

Some Oklahoma teachers and administrators have completed two new school safety and security programs.

The Office of School Safety and Security was created in 2018 from a federal grant.

It helps increase school safety by developing emergency operation plans.

Within the last two years, the office launched two programs focused on school security and threat assessment training.

Both programs require between 15 to 20 hours to complete and are free for participants.

Right now, more than 130 teachers and administrators are enrolled in the programs.



