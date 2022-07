Sunday, July 10th 2022, 6:37 pm

By: News On 6

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Bust In Wetumka

A Wetumka Police Officer is getting compliments after a traffic stop leads to a major drug bust.

The department says Officer Chasteen recently made the traffic stop.

After talking with the driver, Chasteen ended up finding nearly 45 pounds of marijuana.

Three people have been arrested and booked into the Hughes county jail.