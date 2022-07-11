Tulsa Woman Brings Awareness To Swimming Safety

Sunday, July 10th 2022, 10:00 pm

A Tulsa woman is speaking out to bring awareness to child drowning after her son drowned.

This past June, three-year-old Zane Ryan drowned while he was swimming in a pool.

Zane's mother Amber Snodgrass says she wants to use this tragedy to bring awareness to drowning, but she is still grieving.

"It still hasn't kicked in I think I'm still in denial of everything and it's just been....I think I'm still on shock at this point," Snodgrass said.

According to the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury-related death for children ages four and under.

Gina Miller Kinnison says they have kids as young as four months old learning how to swim, and that parents should seriously consider taking their kids to classes.

"It is considered an activity for some people, but it is actually not just an activity," Kinnison said. "It is for their life and for their safety."

Cris Kurtz is another local swim instructor and says kids need to learn how to swim the right way.

She says some of the floaties you buy at the store could actually be doing more harm than good.

"The parents are not paying attention, but they know the kid...'oh well they're ok," Kurtz said. "They can even tip over and be face first and not be able to tip back up."

Snodgrass says she encourages other parents get their kids to swim classes as soon as possible so that no parent will feel the pain that she is feeling.

"I would say to just remember that it can happen to you because I was that person," Snodgrass said. "I never thought it would happen to me and it did, and it was the ultimate sacrifice. So, just take the measures whether you think it will happen or not."

Snodgrass says she wants to start a foundation in the future in honor of Zane.