Volunteers Help Fix Erosion Ditches On Turkey Mountain Trails

Sunday, July 10th 2022, 9:57 pm

By: News On 6

The trails at Turkey Mountain look nicer on Sunday thanks to the help of some volunteers.

About 20 people helped with trail maintenance projects Sunday morning.

Volunteers worked on four sections of the trails, fixing large erosion ditches and digging to reroute the water flow.

River Parks Authority says it has only six maintenance staff members to work on all river trails and parks, so organized volunteer groups like these are important.

Turkey Mountain has almost reached 200,000 visitors this year, so it needs regular care and maintenance.

Staff hope stopping the minor issues now will help for the next 10 to 15 years.



