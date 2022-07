Sunday, July 10th 2022, 10:02 pm

By: News On 6

Former ORU Golden Eagle Jose Trevino is an MLB All-Star.

The New York Yankees catcher was announced as a reserve on Sunday.

Trevino has seven home runs and 26 RBI's so far in 2022 and he's the first ORU alumni to make the all-star game since Mike Moore in 1989.