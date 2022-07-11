Plans Still In Place For Collinsville Shopping Center Near Highway 75, Despite Delays

Monday, July 11th 2022, 7:54 am

A new commercial development near Highway 75 and Highway 20 in Collinsville is still in the works more than a year after it was first announced. Developers for the project say the ongoing road construction in the area has been the main reason for the delay.

Plans for The Shoppes at Cooper Ranch were first announced in the spring of 2021, but developers say they have to wait for the ongoing construction of Highway 20 to finish up before anything can get underway.

This would be the first major development on this side of Collinsville. Organizers say it’s coming at the right time since the housing market in the city has exploded in recent years.

Space for restaurants and retail is still available and developers say the list is endless on the variety of stores that could go in out there. Once the highway is finished, they can begin filing for permits to get things in motion.

Utilities and water lines are some of the things that need to be taken care of.

“We’re hoping that they’ll be wrapped up some time by the end of August to mid-September and from then we can start putting in the applications for the permitting and that will take a few months," said Daniel Hamra, a developer behind the project. "We would like to think that before the year’s end that we’ll be breaking ground."

Developers expect interest will only grow once things get moving. Those interested in available opportunities should reach out to the developers.



