'Tulsa King' Production Crew Back In Tulsa To Film More Scenes

The film production crew for Tulsa King is back in Tulsa on Monday to shoot some more scenes for the series.

According to the casting call, the series is shooting scenes with airport passengers, drivers, and airline employees.

Tulsa King stars Sylvester Stallone who portrays a mafia member who just got out of prison after keeping his mouth shut for a crime.

Tulsa King will stream on Paramount Plus starting November 13th.