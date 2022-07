Monday, July 11th 2022, 8:52 am

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers have identified a victim killed in a crash in Pittsburg County early Monday morning.

Troopers say the driver, who was traveling southbound along US-169, struck a horse that was in the roadway before their vehicle came to rest in a nearby field.

According to troopers, 54-year-old Kevin Bush from Stigler, Oklahoma was pronounced deceased on the scene following the early morning crash.

Troopers say no one else was involved in the crash.