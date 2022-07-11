Ozone Alerts, Heat Advisories Across Northeastern Oklahoma

Monday, July 11th 2022, 8:37 am

An Ozone Alert is in effect on Monday morning as the hot and sunny weather sticks around to kick off the week.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz:

Hot and stuffy conditions take hold across Green Country for our Monday. The combination of sunshine, hot temperatures, and little to no wind is a bad combination for our air quality.

Highs for our Monday climb back to the 100 degree mark, with heat index values over 105 triggering yet another Heat Advisory. And unlike many of our sweltering days last week, this time around we won’t have much, if any, of a cooling breeze to help us out.

With that nearly calm wind condition in addition to ample sunshine and hot conditions, air quality will likely become an issue during the afternoon and early evening hours, so an Ozone Alert is in effect.

Some things you can do to help limit our air quality issues today: Try to limit your trips in the car, and avoid refueling your car until the later evening hours. Also, hold off on using gas-powered lawnmowers and lawn equipment. And be aware that if you’re particularly sensitive to lowered air quality, you should try to limit your outdoor activities.

Another weak cool front will shift into the area Tuesday, and that will help trim our temperatures back a few degrees. It won’t be a huge change, but at least it’ll be a little “less hot” for northeastern Oklahoma with highs back in the 90s Tuesday. A few isolated showers will try to develop behind the front from Tuesday into early Wednesday, but unfortunately, the moisture will once again be scarce and the large majority of us will miss out.

Our July has been well ahead of schedule from a temperature standpoint, and unfortunately, it looks like that will continue. Get ready for more triple digits to return in the days and next few weeks ahead. Stay cool out there!

I hope you have a great Monday, Green Country! can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MeteorologistStephenNehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest.