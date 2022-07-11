Masked Singer Live Tour Stops In Tulsa

Monday, July 11th 2022, 11:04 am

By: News On 6

Many characters from the reality TV show The Masked Singer came to life last night in Tulsa.

Tulsa Theater welcomed the tour to town last night.

The tour is stopping in 50 cities in 60 days and a different celebrity is invited to sing and dance in each city.

That character's name is Boom Boom Box.

There's a six member dance team that presents a non-stop show to the audience.

The show's host is recording artist and Masked Singer Alum Natasha Bedingfield.

Boom Boom Box performs and then at the end of the show their identity is revealed.