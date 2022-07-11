Donations Sought For Dozens Displaced My Muskogee Apartment Fire

Monday, July 11th 2022, 12:47 pm

The City of Muskogee said nearly 100 residents are displaced after a fire at Greenleaf Apartments over the weekend.

The city said all residents were evacuated and the fire was an accident.

The American Red Cross has a temporary shelter at the Muskogee Civic Center until housing can be found.

Donations can be made to Neighbors Building Neighborhoods at their website HERE.

The city said all pets were rescued from the fire and taken to the Muskogee Animal Hospital, but some pets are still missing.

Call 918-683-8000 if you find any stray animals in the area.

The city said residents will be allowed to return to their apartment for their belongings once the building is deemed structurally sound.



