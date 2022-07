Monday, July 11th 2022, 2:37 pm

By: News On 6

From health care to staying active to staying safe, there's a lot that goes into aging in America.

That's why we're happy to welcome Carol Carter from Life Senior Services to talk about their upcoming Lifestyle and Wellness Expo on Tuesday.

The event is at the Expo Square's Exchange Center from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

News On 6's Lori Fullbright will be in attendance and hosting a safety talk.