Tulsa Police: Man Charged With 5 Counts Of 'Peeping Tom'

Monday, July 11th 2022, 9:16 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police arrested a man who they say took unauthorized photos of dozens of women.

Officers say Daniel Toy was caught in May, after a woman saw a phone under her dressing room door and confronted him.

They say Toy tried to hide in another dressing room, where a witness saw him quickly deleting photos on his phone.

Police got a warrant for his phone and computer and learned he also had a hidden camera set up in his guest bathroom.

They say they found more than 44 pictures of different women in dressing rooms on his phone, and 40 more of women walking around malls and stores.

Toy is charged with five counts of peeping tom.







