TPS Board Votes Down Internal Audit; Board Member Calls For Superintendent's Resignation

Tuesday, July 12th 2022, 9:53 am

By: News On 6

A Tulsa Public Schools Board Member is calling for the resignation of TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist after a heated school board meeting.

During Monday night's meeting members discussed several topics, including whether there is a need for an independent audit of its books. All but one board member voted down a proposal that would initiate a district-run investigation into the mismanagement of $20,000.

That means the state audit ordered by Governor Kevin Stitt will be the only audit into TPS.

Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist called the proposed state investigation "overkill" and questioned Governor Stitt's own financial credibility.

"There's no part of this that I would want anyone to believe is a deflection but instead is about setting some context," said Superintendent Dr. Gist.

At the end of the board meeting, Dr. Gist discussed some of the items the school board voted against. Some of which include the district's contract with Reading Partners, a program that helps students with reading. They also voted against contracts for new teachers and support personnel.

Dr. Gist says the decisions the board made have "tremendous implications" on the district's ability to serve its students.

Three board members walked out while Dr. Gist was speaking, some even said she was "out of order" and attacking the board. District 6 Board Member Dr. Jerry Griffin sent out a statement Tuesday morning calling for Gist's resignation, citing her conflicts with the Governor and school board.

"Her attacks on the Governor of this state are outrageous and her personal attacks on an individual Board Member subject [our] school system to great financial liability. I will be preparing a petition for removal from office, for cause if she refuses to resign. Last night was a Pyrrhic Victory for the children of Tulsa – and we can’t afford anymore," said Griffin.

The school board will hold a special meeting this Thursday at 1 p.m.