Body Found Inside Burned Muskogee Apartment; Officials Say Cigarette Started Fire

Tuesday, July 12th 2022

By: News On 6

The City of Muskogee confirms that a body has been found inside one of the apartments which caught fire over the weekend and displaced around 90 people.

The medical examiner has been called to verify the cause of death. Muskogee Police report that the victim's identity is unknown at this time.

City officials say the fire at the Greenleaf Apartments was caused by a discarded cigarette or cigar.

The American Red Cross has a temporary shelter at the Muskogee Civic Center until housing can be found. The city said several pets were rescued from the fire and taken to the Muskogee Animal Hospital, but some pets are still missing.

Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman says while people are still at the civic center, donations of new clothes are greatly appreciated.

The mayor wants to warn the community of fake GoFundMe Accounts. He says the only legitimate place to donate money is the Neighbors Building Neighborhoods Website.



