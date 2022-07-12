Walmart Signs Agreement With Electric Vehicle Company For Deliveries

Tuesday, July 12th 2022, 5:20 pm

By: Drake Johnson

Walmart reached an agreement with Canoo to become the first retailer to receive the company's Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV) for future deliveries.

Canoo, a high-tech advanced mobility company, announced Tuesday that the retail giant agreed to purchase 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles anticipated to hit the road in 2023.

Walmart has the option to purchase up to 10,000 LDV's, according to the release.

This comes after Walmart pledged to achieve zero-emissions by 2040.

Canoo says the LDV is "engineered for sustainable last mile deliveries with improved driver ergonomics and safety."



