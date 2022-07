Tuesday, July 12th 2022, 9:18 pm

By: News On 6

TPD Arrests Man Accused Of Taking Pictures Of Women Without Their Knowledge

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of taking pictures of more 80 women since August of 2021.

Investigators said Daniel Toy is charged with taking photos of women under dressing room stalls in stores and setting up a camera in his home bathroom.

