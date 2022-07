Wednesday, July 13th 2022, 8:35 am

Gas prices are on the decline in Oklahoma and nationwide.

According to AAA, Oklahoma is averaging about $4.40 for a gallon of gas. One week ago it was around $4.50 and a month ago it was near $4.60.

