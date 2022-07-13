Watch: Just Between Friends Prepares For Summer Consignment Event

Wednesday, July 13th 2022, 3:08 pm

Many parents are feeling the effects of inflation, but there is some help available.

A mega consignment event is happening in Broken Arrow this weekend at the Rhema Ninowski Recreation Center.

The "Just Between Friends" Summer Sale kicks off on Friday, where you can shop for cheap prices and sell your own items.

The sale is a way for people to make money and save money. You'll find everything from clothes, shoes, toys, and equipment.

Just Between Friends is a pop-up consignment store specializing in items for kids that benefits sellers and shoppers.

Anyone can drop off items to be tagged and make money off the things that are sold.

"This is where a lot of families get to come together and they get to sell their unused baby items, gently used to new that they no longer need,” said Angie Crone, Director of Operations.

Shoppers can purchase stuff for kids at an extreme discount, 50 to 90 percent off the retail price.

Crone said you can find clothing and shoes in a wide range of sizes and for all seasons.

From infant to toddler, Crone said kids grow fast, so JBF is a way to replace the old with the new and make the most of your money.

The room is stacked with things for babies like car seats, strollers, pack and plays, and cribs.

And for any age kid, there are books, games, and puzzles.

"This is really important for families because they get to come here and they get to find everything they need under one roof,” Crone said.

There's another drop-off for items on Friday and the sale goes through Sunday.

Coming up on August 11 to 14, a back-to-school-themed JBF Sale will be held at Woodland Hills Mall.