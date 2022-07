Wednesday, July 13th 2022, 10:47 am

By: News On 6

The Woody Guthrie Folk Festival is back! The event gets rocking on Wednesday night in Okemah and will run through Sunday.

It has a huge lineup of musicians and artists ready to honor Woody Guthrie’s music and philosophy and it will even feature a children's festival as well.

Musicians, London Reilly and her mom, Maxey, who is organizing the children's portion, joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday to discuss the event.