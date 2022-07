Thursday, July 14th 2022, 6:57 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police are investigating a stabbing that happened near Apache and North Lewis.

Police say officers received a call on Thursday morning about a woman who showed up at someone's house with a stab wound.

EMSA crews arrived and took the victim to the hospital. Officers say it is unclear where and when the stabbing occurred. Police have not yet identified the victim.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.