Man Arrested After Exchanging Gunfire With Tulsa Police Officer

Thursday, July 14th 2022, 4:09 pm

By: News On 6

A man was arrested Thursday morning after exchanging gunfire with a Tulsa Police officer along an Oklahoma highway, authorities said.

The incident happened along Highway 11 near Tulsa International Airport when an officer spotted a man waving a gun on the side of the highway. TPD Captain Richard Meulenberg says the officer was on his way to the police academy when he noticed the man and pulled over to talk to him.

"This person starts telling the officer that, 'People are after me. People are chasing me,' and then there is an exchange of gunfire. So the suspect shot and the officer shot," said Meulenberg.

Police say the man ran down the highway to a nearby wooded area to hide from officers before eventually surrendering. Officers deployed a K9 unit and were able to recover the gun. According to police, the man had a gunshot wound to the leg, but police were not sure if it was from the shooting or an unrelated event.

"We're not sure if it's from the officer or if it's from some other altercation he might have had because he did say that people were chasing him, trying to kill him. So we're still trying to put that together," said Meulenberg.

The officer involved in the shootout did have his body camera turned on and police say they are now on routine administrative leave. It will be up to the district attorney to determine if any charges are filed.

