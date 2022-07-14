Tulsa Public School Board Holds Special Meeting

Thursday, July 14th 2022, 1:52 pm

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Public School Board is meeting for the first time since tempers flared and board members walked out of Monday's meeting.

The board meeting began at 1 p.m. Thursday and is expected to address 12 agenda items they didn't pass earlier this week. Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist says she's concerned because as of Monday, among other things, the district cannot pay its electric bill, cannot provide tutors to children, and cannot buy essential classroom supplies.

"What happened here together collectively as a group of adults, we are failing our students," Gist said at Monday night's meeting.

The back and forth disagreement all stems from a discovery by the Superintendent of a mismanagement of funds of nearly $20,000 dollars. Two board members said last week that the number could be higher and they say it's just the latest in questionable financial decisions by the district and a lack of transparency.

The board is also expected to discuss the resignation of Devin Fletcher who is the Chief Equity and Talent officer in the district and at the center of the controversy over the missing money. Board member Dr. Jerry Griffin has been critical of the Superintendent and is calling for Dr. Gist's resignation.

"She's the manager, I'm not supposed to pay the electric bill. If she needs to move money from one account to the next account. Do it," said Griffin.

