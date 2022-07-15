Thursday, July 14th 2022, 9:56 pm

Sentencing Delayed In Murder Conviction While Two Prosecutors Are Investigated

The sentencing of a man convicted of murder in Rogers County will be put on hold because of allegations of misconduct from prosecutors.

Two Rogers County prosecutors are accused of using a security room at the courthouse to watch jurors while they deliberated in that case.

In court July 14, the Rogers County District Attorney's Office apologized to Robert Kraft's attorneys and the judge for the misconduct of two of its prosecutors and promised to make sure it does not happen again.

Judge Stephen Pazzo first met with both sides privately for about 40 minutes.

Kraft's defense attorney, MJ Denman, told News On 6 this is a unique situation.

“I will tell you that I doubt that you can ever ask any living attorney in Oklahoma if this type of episode has ever happened before because I can’t think of any,” said Denman.

Denman said it is too early to know whether the alleged misconduct could lead to a mistrial in the case.

Denman said his team is waiting for the investigation to be done before they decide their next steps.

In court, a Rogers County assistant DA explained their office recently called for an internal investigation of two employees, Isaac Shields and George Gibbs, Jr. after learning those prosecutors had used a security camera to watch the jury deliberate on July 1st.

The jury was deciding whether Kraft was guilty of murder and did convict him.

The DA’s office said there was no audio and the two prosecutors did not communicate with any jurors.

Those two prosecutors have been suspended from their jobs while investigators look into whether they violated state law.

Kraft's attorney said he appreciates how the investigation is being handled so far.

“We’re talking about an isolated incident and we’re talking about a district attorney’s office that immediately was transparent regarding the incident, so I don’t believe there should be any concern about this,” said Denman. “Sensitive? We should always be sensitive about it. Concerned? I don’t think so.”

The DA's office said July 13 it cannot comment since the investigation is not over.

Kraft was originally set to be sentenced August 18, but that has been postponed due to the investigation.