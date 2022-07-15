×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
×
Breaking News: CDC Reports 3rd Case Of Monkeypox In Oklahoma
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@6PM
LIVE
NOW
85°
Feels like 90°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 14)
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, July 15th 2022, 6:30 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 14)
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 14)
More Like This
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 14)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 14)
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 14)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 14)
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (July 16)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 9 a.m. newscast for July 16, 2022 now.
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (July 16)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 9 a.m. newscast for July 16, 2022 now.
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 15)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 10 p.m. newscast for July 15, 2022 now.
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 15)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 10 p.m. newscast for July 15, 2022 now.
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (July 15)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (July 15)
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (July 15)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (July 15)
View More Stories
More Like This
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 14)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 14)
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (July 16)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 9 a.m. newscast for July 16, 2022 now.
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 15)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 10 p.m. newscast for July 15, 2022 now.
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (July 15)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (July 15)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (July 15)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (July 15)
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (July 15)
News On 6
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (July 15)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Authorities Searching For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Along The Arkansas River
News On 6
A search is underway for a 4-year-old boy near the Keystone Dam according to the Keystone Fire Department.
CDC Reports 3rd Case Of Monkeypox In Oklahoma
News On 6
A third case of the monkeypox virus has been reported in Oklahoma by the CDC.
Local Restaurants Collecting Water Donations For Homeless During Heat Wave
Chinh Doan
Some Tulsa restaurants are doing what they can to help the homeless community during the heat wave. Restaurants like Bramble Breakfast and Bar are collecting bottled water for local shelters.
Circle Cinema Celebrates 94 Years In Tulsa
News On 6
Circle Cinema near Admiral and Lewis opened its doors on July 15th, 1928 and on Friday the theater hosted a reception to celebrate.
Some Rural Water Districts Struggling To Keep Up With Demand
Grant Stephens
We're in the middle of the hottest stretch of weather in Oklahoma in more than a decade and some water districts are struggling to keep up with demand.
Former Oklahoma State Auditor Outlines Process Ahead Of TPS Audit
Amy Slanchik
As the state gets ready to audit Tulsa Public Schools, former state auditor Gary Jones explained what the process will look like.
View More Stories