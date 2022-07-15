Only On 6: Woman Escapes TCSO Custody After Breaking Into Unique Tulsa Home

Friday, July 15th 2022, 1:30 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputies have identified a woman who escaped custody after allegedly breaking into a unique Tulsa home on Thursday night.

Deputies have issued an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Misty Jordan-Eaglin.

According to authorities the suspect is also wanted for two failure to appear warrants in Tulsa County and Sapulpa.





This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

---

The owner of the unique spaceship home in Tulsa says two people broke into the house on Thursday night and one of them escaped custody.

According to homeowner Terry Buckner, he saw the two people on his security cameras two days in a row and called 911 both times. Buckner says the man and the woman broke into the house and went all the way to the fourth floor on Thursday night.

According to Buckner, deputies arrived on the scene within minutes and were able to take both people into custody, but the woman escaped from deputies while still wearing handcuffs.

Deputies searched the woods for the woman with the help of TPD's helicopter.

TPD says Tommy Griffin was taken into custody, but it is currently unclear if the woman is in custody on Friday morning.

The homeowner has owned the spaceship house for 10 years and recently put it up for sale.

Buckner says there's been problems with people coming on the property ever since it became popular on social media and TV.

"We have neighbors and the neighbors are used to people driving by but now people are driving down below the house, driving around the house, walking around the house and they are just getting too close. They are getting right up on the house, right up on our stuff so it is becoming a problem," said Buckner.



