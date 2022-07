Friday, July 15th 2022, 1:15 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Restaurant To Reopen After Suffering Heavy Damage In February Fire

A Tulsa restaurant that was heavily damaged in a fire at the start of the year will reopen next week.

FarmBar, near 18th and Boston, shut down in February after a fire. Now, its owners say they will re-open by Wednesday.

The restaurant is hosting a burger night to celebrate and are accepting reservations now.

That same fire also destroyed the barbeque restaurant next door, Burn Co., which is still closed.