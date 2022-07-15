USA Volleyball High Performance Tournament Kicks Off In Tulsa

Friday, July 15th 2022, 2:42 pm

The USA Volleyball High Performance Tournament is back in Tulsa this week. This is the second time the tournament has been held in Tulsa, it was last in Green Country in 2018.

Organizers say thousands of people are in Tulsa for the eight-day tournament, and they’re bringing more than $8 million dollars in economic impact. Event Manager Clarence Hughes said they are happy to be back.

“Being able to come back here to raise money and pay attention to local restaurants and businesses in the city is great we are happy to be here,” Hughes said.

70 national and 30 international teams are here to compete for the winning titles, get scouted by college coaches, and secure a spot on the national team.

“All of our 40 regions are getting together the best kids in their zones and putting kids together in various divisions,” Hughes said.

One of those players is Josh Ewerts from California. He said while he is already committed to a college in the fall, making the national team would be a huge accomplishment

“It’s a great feeling, a great way to hone my own skill, hone other players, and just get to know everybody,” Ewert's said.

Organizers say this Tulsa tournament isn't quite the biggest they have ever done, but it's close.

“We also have international teams from Brazil, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic for six days of competition,” Hughes said.

At the end of the eight-day tournament, a national and international team will both leave with a trophy and medal in their hands.

The international tournament matches are free and open to any spectators at the Cox Business Center.