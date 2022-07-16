Authorities Searching For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Along The Arkansas River

Saturday, July 16th 2022, 9:42 am

By: News On 6

A search is underway for a 4-year-old boy near the Keystone Dam West of Sand Springs, according to the Keystone Fire Department. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Tulsa Police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and several regional agencies are both at the scene but no details have been released about the child at this time.

TCSO said that deputies were called to a private property located off of old highway 51 along the Arkansas River around 6:15 p.m. They said a man was riding an ATV while his two sons were playing a shallow area of the river. The man noticed the boys were getting too deep and before he could reach them, the children were pulled into the water. TCSO says the man was able to grab the older boy but the younger child was swept away.

Casey Roebuck with TCSO says that they have activated every resource that they have to search for the child.

"Of course now it has gotten dark, that definitely makes it a lot harder to search," said Roebuck, "But as you can hear we still have boats in the water, we are still searching."

This is a developing story.