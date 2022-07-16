Local Restaurants Collecting Water Donations For Homeless During Heat Wave

Friday, July 15th 2022, 9:45 pm

Some Tulsa restaurants are doing what they can to help the homeless community during the heat wave.

Restaurants like Bramble Breakfast and Bar are collecting bottled water for local shelters. Those who donate at any of Bramble’s three locations in Tulsa, Jenks, and Broken Arrow will be entered into drawings for gift cards to the restaurant and gas stations.

An estimated 1,000 people in Tulsa are staying at shelters, transitional living facilities, or sleeping on the streets. Concerns for the vulnerable community rise as the temperatures rise. Suzanne Sewell said she is grateful to beat the heat by staying at Tulsa Day Center.

"I would probably end up in the hospital because I have asthma and I'm a diabetic," explained Sewell.

Noe Rodriguez with Tulsa Day Center said 150 to 200 people are getting help there each day.

Rodriguez showed News On 6 us how quickly the center goes through bottled waters.

"The big need is water,” said Rodriguez. “We're giving it out during the day all day, we're giving it out in the evenings and at night if clients are coming up and so that is a constant need."

That need is why restaurants like Bramble Breakfast and Bar are collecting bottled water to help area shelters.

"When you're working in downtown, you really kind of have to see all of the homeless population and just the actual struggle that there are not enough resources going out to them," said Leta Pettit, a bar manager at Bramble in the Pearl District.

Pettit said some customers have donated, and she hopes more will help.

"They're just happy to be able to contribute to help the community,” said Pettit. “That's really what it's about."

Rodgriguez said Tulsa Day Center is grateful for the water donations as staff and volunteers get ready for another extremely hot week ahead.

"I think that's super gracious of them to think of us and to think of our clients and give in that way,” said Rodriguez. “That's really special."

Other groups around Green Country also need bottled water to help the homeless.

You can give it directly to those shelters or drop it off at any Bramble location if you would like to be entered into drawings.