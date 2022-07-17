Son Of Tulsa Race Massacre Eyewitness Holds Book Signing

Saturday, July 16th 2022, 7:46 pm

By: News On 6

An eyewitness account of the Tulsa Race Massacre that took decades to get published will now have a book signing event.

William "Choc" Phillips originally wrote "Murder In The Streets" in the 60s as he describes what he saw as a 19-year-old Choctaw resident, but was not published until October of 2021.

The manuscript and typewrite used to write it are both on display at Greenwood Rising.

To commemorate the book, Phillip's son will sign copies next Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Black Wall Street t-shirt shop near Archer and Greenwood.

Copies of the book will also be available for purchase.