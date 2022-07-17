Firefighters Working To Extinguish Sand Springs Grass Fire

Saturday, July 16th 2022, 9:20 pm

By: News On 6

Multiple fire crews are on the scene battling a grassfire Saturday in Sand Springs.

Crews said they don't know how the fire started, but it has spread about 15 acres. Authorities said a few firefighters suffered minor injuries, but everyone is expected to be okay.

Right now, crews are back burning, which means they're burning the land in the area in a controlled environment.

Once the fire meets the original line of wild fire, there is nothing left to burn.

Authorities said the fire is contained, but not out yet.

Firefighters from Keystone, Mannford, Silver City and Basin are all fighting the flames.

Captain Ben Tidwell said fires are more common in rural areas because people burn trash and brush piles and don't realize the hazards of the day.

Stay tuned for updated.