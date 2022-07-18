18-Year-Old Woman Dies After Downtown Tulsa Shooting

Monday, July 18th 2022, 1:08 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police said an 18-year-old woman died Sunday morning after being shot during a fight near the "Center of the Universe."

TPD identified the victim as Serenity McAdoo on Monday. Officers said someone called police just before 3 a.m. about hearing gunshots and seeing kids running.

Tulsa investigators said they learned several young adults were at the Downtown Tulsa attraction that night. Police believe one group of people shot at another group as they were leaving in a car. The One Williams Center building at 1st Street and Boston was hit by bullets.

Police said McAdoo was shot in the car and died at a hospital later in the morning.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.