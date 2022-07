Sunday, July 17th 2022, 10:14 am

By: News On 6

Three Dog Bakery Hosting Ice Cream Social Event For Dogs

Three Dog Bakery is hosting an ice cream social for dogs Sunday.

This fun event will be at the Owasso bakery location from 2 to 4 p.m.

Some of the dog-friendly flavors include puppy tracks, maple bacon pancake, "wag-a-melon" and peanut butter!

Ice cream for human dog parents will also be available.