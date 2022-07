Sunday, July 17th 2022, 5:58 pm

By: News On 6

Some families beat the heat this weekend by going indoors to check out the annual Tulsa Rock and Mineral Show.

The Tulsa Rock and Mineral Society (TRMS) hosted the two-day event at Expo Square.

There was a silent auction, fluorescent room and vendors from all over the country, with fossils, minerals and jewelry.

Organizers say the show is always a hit.

The show is over until next year, but you can get involved with TRMS meetings and field trips by joining the group through its Facebook page.