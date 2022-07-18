EMSA Warns People To Stay Inside During Dangerous Heat

Monday, July 18th 2022, 5:32 pm

It’s dangerously hot and our Oklahoma Weather Experts say it’s only going to get hotter.

EMSA is warning people to stay inside if they can to avoid the extreme heat. Monday is the 18th day of the Heat Alert issued by EMSA, and paramedics tell News On 6 that more than 50 people have gone to the hospital because the extreme heat made them sick.

Parents who took their kids outside today say they tried to beat the heat, the best they could.

“Between the sprinkler, between splash pads, pools, neighborhood pools, all the things, we just try to stick to where there’s water and keep it short, short little stints outside,” said Betsy Drach.

Others say they are changing up their schedule to spend less time outside as temperatures climb in the afternoon.

"I do a lot more yard work when it's a lot cooler,” said Bill Goree. “I don't water my lawn because I don't want to get out there and mow it in this heat.”

EMSA says it has received 85 heat-related calls since a heat alert was issued on July 1st.

Fifty-nine people had to go to the hospital.

Adam Paluka, the spokesman for EMSA, says they are worried about how this summer will turn out.

“2011 and 2012 we know what it ended up like because it’s over,” said Paluka. “We’re in the middle of it, so that’s what concerns me is that we’re seeing numbers in terms of heat-related call volume that we would expect to see at the end of the season, not the middle of the season.”

Parents say they are glad there are plenty of places in Tulsa where they can stay cool.

“Find places where there’s water and shade,” said Brooke Prosser. “Because there’s lots of great places around Tulsa that families can go and have fun and do it in a way that’s cost effective.”

EMSA says if you have to be outside, make sure you are taking plenty of breaks, stay hydrated, and just be careful.



