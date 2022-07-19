Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Fire At North Tulsa Landfill

Tuesday, July 19th 2022, 1:00 pm

By: News On 6

Cause Of Tulsa Landfill Fire Under Investigation

UPDATE: A fire at a Tulsa landfill near 56th Street North and Highway 75 is now out.

The fire broke out just after midnight Tuesday and crews we able to get the fire under control.

Landfill workers put dirt on the fire to keep it extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Original story can be found below.

A fire is still burning on Tuesday morning, hours after it broke out at the North Tulsa Landfill.

The Tulsa Fire Department was called out to the fire just after midnight on Tuesday morning.

The fire was so large that flames and plumes of smoke could be seen from Highway 75.

After Tulsa Firefighters worked to put the fire out, the landfill employees were notified and crews at the landfill started using heavy equipment like dump trucks and track hoes to haul dirt from other parts of the landfill, then use bulldozers to spread dirt onto the fire to smother it and keep it from reigniting.

Multiple fires have broken out at the landfill over the last 10 years.

Currently, it is unclear what started the blaze.





