Authorities Search For Inmate Who Escaped From Howard McLeod Correctional Center In Atoka

Tuesday, July 19th 2022, 8:43 am

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for a suspect who escaped from a correctional facility in Atoka, Oklahoma.

According to ODOC Officials, 31-year-old Arturo Cabrera walked away from Howard McLeod Correctional Center.

Authorities say Cabrera stands five feet eight inches tall and weights 169 Lbs. Cabrera has brown eyes, black hair and has several tattoos on his neck, arms, legs and back.

Authorities advise that nobody should try to approach Cabrera if they see him.

Anyone with Information on the whereabouts of 31-year-old Arturo Cabrera is asked to call Oklahoma Department of Corrections at (405) 425-2570 or Toll Free at (866) 363-1119





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.