'Law & Order' Crew Member Fatally Shot On Brooklyn Set

Tuesday, July 19th 2022, 11:38 am

By: CBS News

A crew member was fatally shot on a "Law & Order" set in Brooklyn Tuesday, the New York Police Department confirmed to CBS News.

The 31-year-old man was working for the parking detail of "Law & Order: Organized Crime," a spin-off of the original "Law & Order" show starring actor Christopher Meloni. He was working on North Henry Street, near Norman Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn around 5:15 a.m. when he was fatally shot in the head and neck, according to police.

EMS arrived on the scene and took the man to Woodhull Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Officials have not yet released the man's name.

In a statement shared with CBS News, NBC and Universal Television said they were "terribly saddened and shocked" to hear of the man's death.

"We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate," they added in the statement. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."

There have been no arrests, and police have not established a motive.