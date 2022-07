Tuesday, July 19th 2022, 2:17 pm

By: News On 6

Doctors Warn About Effects Of Dangerous Heat Has On The Body

Doctors say when the temperature is above 100 degrees, your body can lose up to a half gallon of water through sweating.

They said the humidity makes it worse because the sweat doesn't evaporate, which helps cool the body.

To prevent dehydration, doctors say a good guideline is to take a 10 minute break for every 30 to 45 minutes you spend outside.