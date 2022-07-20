Tulsa Woman Frustrated With Apartment's Response To Air Conditioning Issues

Tuesday, July 19th 2022, 8:12 pm

Tuesday was the hottest day of the summer so far and a Tulsa woman was desperate for help.

She said her apartment hadn't had air conditioning for more than a week.

Rebecca Ramage said she put in a work order eight days ago, but management at the Shoreline Apartments said supply chain issues have delayed the repairs.

Ramage lives at the Shoreline Apartments with her three young children.

She said she called in a work order on July 12 to fix the broken AC unit in her apartment as the temperatures climbed outside.

“I checked back in on Saturday, they told me they’d have me a window unit, still have nothing,” said Ramage. “It’s 88 degrees in my apartment right now.”

Ramage said all three of her children have asthma and she was worried the broken AC is making their symptoms worse.

"He wakes up in the middle of the night with bloody noses, having asthma attacks, we've had to rent motels,” said Ramage. “I've had to take them out to eat, because I can't cook in my house because it's so hot."

Shoreline Apartments management said they are doing all they can to help with fixing Ramage’s AC and other units, but they said they are having a hard time getting the parts they need because of shortages.

“We’re throwing everything at it that we possibly can,” said Ben Didier, with Vesta Realty. “Up to, we’ve actually ordered parts in Little Rock, we’ve ordered parts in other states, and overnighted them at our own expense to try and alleviate the part problem.”

“I’m not playing no more,” said Ramage. “These are my responsibilities, I’ve got to make sure they’re comfortable, where we live.”

The management company has called News On 6 to let us know that the AC unit was fixed on Tuesday evening, July 19.