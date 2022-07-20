Links Mentioned On July 20, 2022

Wednesday, July 20th 2022, 3:13 am

Godfather House airbnb Stay

It’s an Airbnb home you can’t refuse.

Just in time for the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather,” the Staten Island mansion whose exterior is depicted in the 1972 classic is now available on Airbnb.

Up to five guests will have private access to the grandeur of the 6,248 square-foot mansion for the month of August. Built in 1930, the property features plenty of summertime activities and amenities, including a large saltwater pool, a pub in the basement, a game room, and a gym.

