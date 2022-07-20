Vandals Smash Windows On Bus Used For Church Ministry

Wednesday, July 20th 2022, 7:38 am

By: News On 6

Leaders with a Broken Arrow church ministry say they are frustrated after vandals destroyed a bus they use to minister to others. Leaders say this is just the latest of several different attacks in the last eight months.

The bus was parked in the back of Arrow Heights Baptist Church when it was vandalized. The pastor with ‘Get Out Of The Bus Ministry’ says the windows were smashed and a fire extinguisher was set off on one of their buses.

He says it appears to be juveniles by looking at the footprints.

Clouse says the vandals used a big rock to smash several of the windows. The non-profit uses the buses to minister to others every Thursday night near 11th and Garnett.

They also use a double-decker bus in the summer months, which leaders say had bikes stolen from it in the past. Clouse says resources that could be used to help others are now being redirected toward the damaged bus.

He says he has also tried to help out the people responsible to prevent stuff like this from happening.

"I have a note inside this bus right now, last time they came I just said call me if you guys need something, need a bicycle, I’ll give it to you so you don’t have to go through looking for things," said Clouse. "That's the most frustrating part."

The church is offering a cash reward for information. Broken Arrow Police are also investigating, you can call 918-259-8400 with any tips.